With Great Past, Bright Future, Oman's Muttrah Fort Catches Visitors' Eyes

MUSCAT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Dating back to the 16th century, Oman's Muttrah Fort sits majestically as a rocky outcrop near the beach, becoming a major tourist attraction that lures visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate.
Based on a great past and bright future, the fort was established in 1507. Throughout history, it has acted as a defensive wall against attacks, while also allowing observation of the surrounding territory from its three monumental towers.
The fortress used to be a famous harbor for merchant ships sailing from across the world. (end) nfa
