               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

With Great Past, Bright Future, Oman's Muttrah Fort Catches Visitors' Eyes


12/9/2023 3:05:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Dating back to the 16th century, Oman's Muttrah Fort sits majestically as a rocky outcrop near the beach, becoming a major tourist attraction that lures visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate.
Based on a great past and bright future, the fort was established in 1507. Throughout history, it has acted as a defensive wall against attacks, while also allowing observation of the surrounding territory from its three monumental towers.
The fortress used to be a famous harbor for merchant ships sailing from across the world. (end) nfa

MENAFN09122023000071011013ID1107563289

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search