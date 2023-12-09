Benyettou Brace As Al Wakrah Return To Winning Ways

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A brilliant double by Mohamed Benyettou secured Al Wakrah a 3-2 win over Al Ahli as the Blue Waves marked their return to winning ways in the Expo Stars League season. Benyettou converted penalties in the 24th and 36th minutes, and Ayoub Assal sealed the deal with a goal in the 48th minute.

Despite Al Ahli's efforts, with Oumar Sekou netting an 11th-minute penalty and Amin Tihi adding a goal in the 90+2 minute, Al Wakrah held their ground to clinch their first win in four outings.



This crucial win propelled Al Wakrah to the third spot in the League standings, accumulating 21 points from 10 matches. In contrast, Al Ahli remained at nine points from 11 games. The match showcased Al Wakrah's resilience and strategic prowess under the guidance of coach Marquez Lopez, marking their sixth triumph of the season.

Meanwhile, a late Yousef Msakni strike saw Al Arabi escape with a 2-2 draw against a fighting Muaither at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Muaither seemed headed for a second win in the league when Msakni struck in added time and minutes before the final whistle to save The Dream Team the blushes.

While Rafinha Alcantara (35th minute) and Msakni (90+9 minute) scored the goals for Al Arabi, Denis Alibec (45+4 minute) and substitute Mohammed Salah El Neel (90th-minute penalty) found the target for Muaither.

Earlier, Umm Salal and Markhiya played out a 1-1 draw at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Both goals were scored by Umm Salal's players, with Oussama Tannane getting the equalizer in the 42nd minute after Marouane Louadni had scored an own goal in the sixth minute.

With the result, Umm Salal's points tally rose to 15, while Al Markhiya, who have only registered one win from 11 fixtures, have four points.