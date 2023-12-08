Prime Minister Participates In Briefing Session For International Media In US

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in a press briefing session for the international media held by members of the ministerial committee assigned by the joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, in the US capital, Washington DC, with Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee in the US Senate HE Ben Cardin, along with a number of committee members.

The briefing session also saw the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Sameh Shukri, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine HE Riyad Al Maliki, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan.

Their Highnesses and Excellencies members of the Ministerial Committee stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and protecting innocent civilians from the killing practiced by the Israeli occupation forces, noting that talking about the future of Gaza and the Palestinian issue must be after an immediate ceasefire and a stopping of the unexplainable military escalation.

The members of the Ministerial Committee said that the ceasefire and finding an urgent solution to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip saw clear failure by the international community, and that this would increase the death toll and cause the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip to further deteriorate.

They called on the international community to take immediate action and take serious and urgent steps to ensure the securing of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, expressing their rejection of restricting the quick and safe entry of humanitarian aid.

The members of the Ministerial Committee said that the current priority for the Arab and Islamic countries is a ceasefire, and that this must be a priority for the international community, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, stressing at the same time the urgent need for a reliable and serious road map to establish a Palestinian state in accordance with the laws of international legitimacy, which guarantee the dignity and sovereignty of the brotherly Palestinian people.