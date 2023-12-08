Al-Qadi Wins Medium Tour, Al-Khaldi Bags Small Tour At Hathab

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saeed Nasser al-Qadi yesterday won the Medium Tour honours following two error-free rides with Carrera Denfer during the the sixth round of the Longines Hathab Equestrian Tour. At Qatar Equestrian Federation's outdoor arena, Ambre De Beaufour, with Saeed Hamad Jumaa in the saddle, came second, while Mohamed Khalifa Albaker-ridden Verona finished third fastest in the feature event of the day. NK Cafe (Saeed Nasser al-Qadi/Carrera Denfer, Ghanim Nasser al-Qadi/Morocco and Hussain Saeed Haidan/Viahipi D'Auzay) won the Medium Tour team event. Earlier, in the Small Tour 110/115cm category, Khalifa Abdulla al-Khaldi clinched the victory astride Graffiti De Lully CH. Quick Step, ridden by Ghanim Nasser al-Qadi, was the second fastest, while Mohamed Salem al-Marri, in the saddle of Nuance Van Het Goeshof, came third.

In the opening event yesterday, Mohamed Faisal al-Marri won the Future Rider - 60cm class following an impressive show astride Coco Chanel SB, while Noora Abdulaziz al-Rumaihi, who guided Tabra Blue L, finished second. Fahad bin Nasser al-Thani and Tabra Blue were third fastest. The Future Rider - 80cm class saw Kroaat Van Orchid's clocking the fastest time with Khalid Jassim al-Suwaidi in the saddle. Soul Rebel, ridden by Mohamed Faisal al-Marri, was second fastest. Hadi Mansour al-Shahwani and Coco Chanel SB finished third as all podium winners recorded flawless routines in the event reserved for junior riders.

