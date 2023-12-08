Inflation Slows To 5.1% Yoy In Nov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Consumer prices in Ukraine in November 2023 increased by 0.5% compared to October 2023, and by 4.4% since the beginning of the year.

The State Statistics Service reported this, Ukrinform saw.

According to the agency, consumer prices increased by 5.1% compared to November last year.

In November, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.8% in the consumer market. Vegetables rose the most, by 13.2%. In addition, prices for milk and dairy products, butter, lard (salo), beef, eggs, and bread increased by 2.6-1.0%.

At the same time, prices for sugar, processed cereals, pork, fruit, sunflower oil, poultry, rice, and pasta fell by 4.3-0.6%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 0.3%, which was due to a 0.8% rise in the price of tobacco products.

Clothing and footwear fell by 3.0%, in particular, clothing by 3.4% and footwear by 2.7%.

Transportation prices increased by 0.9%, mainly due to a 1.8% rise in fuel and oil prices and road passenger transportation fares.

As reported, in October, inflation slowed to 5.3% year-on-year.