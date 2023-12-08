FM: Israel Kills Hope For Peace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said that "What Israel is doing is not only killing innocent Palestinians, destroying their neighborhoods, or making Gaza an uninhabitable place, but it is killing hope for peace."Safadi made his remarks as he participated yesterday at the Wilson Center in Washington, adding that "If you conducted an opinion poll in the Middle East and asked whether peace with Israel is viable, the majority would answer no."Safadi confirmed that Israel had a strategy before this war and applied it in the West Bank by building settlements, confiscating lands, and allowing the radicals to decide the fate of the Palestinians.He said that Israel challenges the world and the United States, as it does not abide by international law, kills people indiscriminately, deprives them of their right to food and medicine, and applies hostage-taking startegy against the Gazans.Safadi stated that this war on Gaza has exceeded all limits, as the largest number of civilians and journalists have been killed and the largest number of hospitals have been destroyed.He wondered about the number of people that must be killed in Gaza for the world to say enough is enough for this war, adding that the killing of 17,000 Palestinians, the dismemberment of children, and the lack of tools to remove those under the rubble-how can all of this be justified?Safadi referred to the Israeli practices and the general context that preceded the events of October 7, indicating that the Israeli Prime Minister himself stated that he wants to suffocate any Palestinian aspiration towards establishing a state.Safadi criticized some international positions as a result of this war, adding that the positions of some did not rise o the level of the event and did not say enough is enough about what is happening to the Palestinians.He said that the danger will have repercussions in the future, stressing that "Is it possible for an Arab official to sit next to his Israeli counterpart and talk about integration in the region or economic cooperation in this environment?"The United States needs to create a plan with precise deadlines and requirements to end this war based on the two-state solution, following thirty years of fruitless diplomacy, according to Safadi.