Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Discusses Boosting Green Energy Transition With China Energy International Group (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Minister of
Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov held a
meeting with the President of China Energy International Group Co.
Ltd Xubin Qiao, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan.
The sides discussed measures to develop the energy sector in
Azerbaijan following the goals of fighting global climate change
and initiatives to create renewable energy sources.
The significance of expanding cooperation with China Energy
International Group Co., Ltd. having advanced experience in this
field to accelerate green energy transition and introduction of
technologies in the field of renewable energy sources was
emphasized. The company's innovative solutions can contribute to
the effective utilization of Azerbaijan's rich renewable green
resources.
"The parties discussed the development of cooperation in the
field of green energy, development of energy preservation
technologies and prospects of joint activities," said the
ministry.
