Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Discusses Boosting Green Energy Transition With China Energy International Group (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the President of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd Xubin Qiao, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed measures to develop the energy sector in Azerbaijan following the goals of fighting global climate change and initiatives to create renewable energy sources.

The significance of expanding cooperation with China Energy International Group Co., Ltd. having advanced experience in this field to accelerate green energy transition and introduction of technologies in the field of renewable energy sources was emphasized. The company's innovative solutions can contribute to the effective utilization of Azerbaijan's rich renewable green resources.

"The parties discussed the development of cooperation in the field of green energy, development of energy preservation technologies and prospects of joint activities," said the ministry.

