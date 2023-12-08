Russia's Morning Attack On Ukraine: Two Killed, Seven Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's missile attack on Ukraine's territory on the morning of December 8, 2023, two people were killed and seven injured.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia continues to cause missile terror against civilians. This morning the enemy has fired 19 missiles at Ukrainians settlements. Grateful to our air defense forces that intercepted most [enemy] targets,” Shmyhal wrote.

Meanwhile, casualties were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

In particular, one person was killed and four injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Pavlohrad district. One person was killed and one injured in the Kharkiv region's Kurylivka community. Two people were injured in Russia's shelling of civil infrastructure in Kharkiv.

A reminder that, as of 09:00 a.m., December 8, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 14 out of 19 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions.