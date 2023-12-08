About 3,300 Trucks Queuing At Polish-Ukrainian Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are about 3,300 trucks on the Polish-Ukrainian border, and traffic is being blocked at four checkpoints.

This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with the passage of trucks has not changed much. The blocking of traffic in four directions continues. As of this morning, according to our Polish colleagues, there are about 3,300 trucks in queues in Poland heading to Ukraine," Demchenko said.

According to him, the largest number of trucks is in front of the Shehyni checkpoint (1,200) and the Rava-Ruska checkpoint (about 850). He noted that there are also queues at other destinations, but they are slightly smaller.

Unblocking border: Ukraine,'s trade unions agree to start dialogue

The most difficult traffic is still recorded in the direction of Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska. "There is a very small number of vehicles crossing the border per day - both to leave Poland and to enter Poland," Demchenko said.

He noted that more intense traffic is recorded in the Krakivets direction, but it is not as intense as it was before November 6.

"Previously, 1,200-1,300 trucks crossed the Yahodyn checkpoint in both directions every day, but only 160 trucks crossed the border there yesterday," the spokesman emphasized.

According to him, Polish blockers allow humanitarian and other important cargoes to cross the border, but it is impossible to say that all of them can cross the border unhindered.

Demchenko noted that negotiations with the Polish side are ongoing. "As noted by the Ministry of Infrastructure, some issues have been discussed with the Polish side to unblock traffic along the entire section of the border with Poland," he added.

Nearly 3,000 trucks queued up at Ukrainian-Polish border

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest and began blocking truck traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.

Exports decrease by 40% due to blockade on Polish border - Hetmantsev

On December 1, at 16:05, the Slovak Union of Carriers began blocking truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

As of the morning of December 5, truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint was unblocked.