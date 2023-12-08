               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Probes Into Upping Digital Awareness In Digital Academy Program Contexts


12/8/2023 5:20:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Digital Academy program's purpose is to help raise the level of digital awareness and abilities in every area of the Azerbaijani economy, said Head of Innovation and Digital Development Agency's (IRIA) Digital Academy program Alexey Gusev, Trend reports.

"In the following year, IRIA will continue to collaborate with Digital Nations as well as other organizations, including but not limited to the public sector. We have several educational programs for the general public, such as the TechNest scholarship program, as you are surely aware. Our mission is to raise digital knowledge and capabilities in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy," he said.

Will be updated

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560179

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search