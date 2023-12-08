Azerbaijan Probes Into Upping Digital Awareness In Digital Academy Program Contexts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Digital
Academy program's purpose is to help raise the level of digital
awareness and abilities in every area of the Azerbaijani economy,
said Head of Innovation and Digital Development Agency's (IRIA)
Digital Academy program Alexey Gusev, Trend reports.
"In the following year, IRIA will continue to collaborate with
Digital Nations as well as other organizations, including but not
limited to the public sector. We have several educational programs
for the general public, such as the TechNest scholarship program,
as you are surely aware. Our mission is to raise digital knowledge
and capabilities in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy," he
said.
Will be updated
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.