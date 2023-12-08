Revel In The Joy Of The Season: Unwrap The Festive Fun At Al Ghurair Centre!

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 12:41 PM

Last updated: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 12:43 PM

Are you ready to jingle all the way into the holiday spirit? Well, grab your tinsel, dust off your Santa hat, and get ready to deck the halls because it's that time of the year! The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and Al Ghurair Centre is pulling out all the stops to ensure that this year's Christmas is nothing short of magical! Brace yourselves for a sleigh-full of festivities as the mall transforms into a festive wonderland, inviting shoppers and families to embark on a thrilling journey of holiday cheer. Let's dive into the details!

Spin To Win Big

Ready for a shopping shindig that's more than just swiping cards? Step into the holiday magic with the launch of Al Ghurair Centre's much-anticipated 'Spin and Win' campaign, promising an abundance of excitement with a massive Advent Calendar taking centre stage, beckoning shoppers with a chance to win exciting prizes on the spot.

To partake in the thrill, all you need to do is embark on a shopping spree worth Dh300 at the mall. If the wheel lands on 'Open the Box', you're in for an instant treat as Al Ghurair Centre has partnered with some of its most beloved retailers to shower lucky winners with fantastic prizes which include vouchers from Marks & Spencer, Chinese Star Restaurant, Brands For Less, Hour Choice and Centrepoint!

But wait, there's more excitement behind each window of the Advent Calendar. Each day reveals a new prize from participating retailers, with the excitement building up as the days progress, with the final four days promising enticing offerings that include Adidas vouchers, electronic gadgets, and other jaw-dropping surprises!

To add to that, Al Ghurair Centre has also partnered with renowned brands like Nishat Linen, SuperCare, No Limit, OVS, Forever21, Rivoli Eyezone, and Rivoli Watches, Dunkin Donuts, Daiso, Flormar, R&B, The Face Shop, Brand Bazaar and Card Factory, to make your holiday season a one to remember! Just combine your bills from different participating stores, accumulating a total of Dh300, and unlock even more chances to win big!

And the thrill doesn't stop there...

'Tis the season to be jolly, and Al Ghurair Centre is spreading holiday cheer like never before. From December 15 to 25, the mall is transforming into a winter wonderland as Santa Claus and his joyful elves are set to make a special appearance with special goodies for the tiny tots! So, don't forget to capture those magical moments that will last a lifetime.

What more?

Also, enjoy exciting festive deals from various retailers throughout December, along with a fantastic 25% discount at Glitch, the city's favourite game park.

Love some extra surprise?

Turn up the holiday cheer with a dazzling giveaway extravaganza, the 'All I Want for Christmas' giveaway! From December 17 to 22, Al Ghurair Centre is giving away prizes of your choice through their social media pages. To make sure you don't miss out on the festive fun, be sure to turn on those post notifications! Stay tuned for daily giveaways, where you could be the lucky winner of something special that's on your wish list.

So, are you ready to kick off the festive frenzy? Get set to unwrap the joy, light up the season, and sleigh your way through the holiday cheer. Visit to know more.