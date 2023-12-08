Rapid Supplies Unveils Middle East's First Brick And Click HORECA Store In Dubai, Paving The Way For Industry Transformation

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Rapid Supplies, the leading hotel and restaurant supplier in the Middle East, marked a historic moment with the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Brick and Click HORECA Store in Dubai on November 29. This landmark event signifies the dawn of an exciting new chapter in the company's illustrious history.

But the excitement doesn't end here. Dubai is just the starting point for Rapid Supplies' ambitious expansion strategy. The company has allocated an impressive Dh30 million for the development of its Brick and Click HORECA store network, spanning key cities across the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha. This strategic expansion is poised to enhance the accessibility of Rapid Supplies' premium products and services to a wider audience than ever before.

This strategic move complements Rapid Supplies' thriving online presence and its 11 branches worldwide, serving customers in over 32 countries. By bridging the gap between digital and physical channels, Rapid Supplies aims to provide industry professionals with a one-stop destination for premium hospitality and restaurant supplies. With an unwavering commitment to reliability and quality, Rapid Supplies continues to solidify its position as the trusted partner of choice in the fiercely competitive Middle East market, ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction and convenience.

Noman Peera, CEO at Rapid Supplies Middle East, expressed his profound enthusiasm regarding the company's monumental expansion, underscoring its significance for the HORECA industry.

"Our vision is to serve as a beacon of guidance and support for businesses within the HORECA sector. The Middle East's first Brick and Click HORECA will play a pivotal role in realising this vision. These strategic initiatives are designed to empower and equip hoteliers and restaurateurs with the essential resources and tools required not only to survive but to thrive in the ever-evolving and highly competitive landscape of the HORECA industry. As Rapid Supplies continues to lead the way in supplying the hospitality and restaurant industry, we invite all hoteliers, chefs, restaurant owners, and industry partners to visit our store or explore our offerings at , where they can choose from more than 10,000 SKUs from over 100 renowned brands. This expansion is not confined to a single location; rather, it marks the inception of a journey to establish new benchmarks of excellence."

HORECA, the Middle East's premier Brick and Click Store, boasts an exceptional selection of over 10,000 hospitality products accessible through its user-friendly e-commerce website and app. From tableware to kitchen equipment, bed linen to banquet supplies, it caters comprehensively to the industry's diverse needs. With the convenience of online shopping coupled with the personalised touch of in-store service, HORECA simplifies procurement, setting a new standard for excellence in hospitality. Embrace a future of streamlined hospitality with HORECA.

In an exhilarating journey spanning nearly a decade, Rapid Supplies has consistently taken the lead in providing comprehensive Turnkey Projects for Hotel Operating Supplies and Equipment (OS&E) to an impressive portfolio of over 300 top-tier hotels, serviced apartments, and restaurants worldwide. With an unwavering focus on delivering excellence in hospitality solutions, Rapid Supplies has firmly established itself as the preferred partner for prestigious projects across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the Indian Ocean, Africa, and the US.

At Rapid Supplies, we understand that each project is unique, and our approach is characterised by flexibility, meticulous attention to detail, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Whether it involves outfitting a luxury hotel in the heart of Dubai, supplying state-of-the-art equipment to a chic restaurant in New York City, or enhancing the guest experience at a tropical resort in the Maldives, Rapid Supplies stands as the preferred partner for turnkey OS&E solutions. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has driven us to establish a fortified global supply chain, enabling us to maintain a formidable presence worldwide. This strategic advantage ensures efficient sourcing, procurement, and delivery of top-quality OS&E items, guaranteeing that our clients receive nothing but the best for their hospitality establishments.

With an unyielding dedication to excellence and a clear strategic direction, Rapid Supplies International, under the visionary leadership of Noman Peera, is poised to make a substantial impact on the HORECA industry. We are setting new standards and becoming the trusted partner of choice for businesses in the region and beyond.

