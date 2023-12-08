Qatar, Morocco Discuss Financial, Economic Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with the delegation of the Kingdom of Morocco, in the presence of Minister of Transport H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and Head of Asia and Africa Investments at Qatar Investment Authority and Chairman of Ooredoo Group Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani during their current visit to the country.
The Moroccan side was chaired by Minister of Economy and Finance H E Nadia Fattah Alaoui, Minister of Equipment and Water H E Nizar Baraka, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development H E Leila Benali, Minister of Transport and Logistics H E Mohamed Abdeljalil, and Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies H E Mohsen Jazouli. During the meeting, many topics related to common interests were discussed, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.
