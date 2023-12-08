TNG School Shines At Teachers' Day And Education Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Next Generation (TNG) School hosted recently its grand Teachers' Day and Education Awards Event at the Radisson Blu Hotel, an evening filled with gratitude, recognition, and celebration in honour of the dedicated educators who form the bedrock of the school's success.

The purpose of the event was to pay a heartfelt tribute to the invaluable contributions of the esteemed teachers at TNG, recognising them as the cornerstone of the institution's achievements. The gathering celebrated the unwavering dedication of these educators in shaping the future of students and acknowledged the profound impact they have on the next generation.

The event was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Omar Al Naama and Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhemmed Aejaz.

Distinguished community leaders and members of civil society also honored the event with their presence. The evening commenced with a warm welcome and appreciation speech for our educators across all 7 campuses by CEO of TNG Shagufta Bakali setting the tone for an evening of appreciation and acknowledgment.

In her concluding remarks, she said“As we celebrate today, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the remarkable journey we have undertaken together, and we look forward to a future brimming with shared success and growth. Thank you for being the driving force behind our exceptional journey.”

Following her address, Farida Aboudan, Programme Specialist (Education) at Unesco, took the stage to deliver a powerful Keynote speech for the evening.

Subsequently, addressing the audience, Principal of TNG Ailia Rizvi shared“In Doha, TNG immediately felt like home, thanks to passionate educators committed to questioning and improving educational practices. Over the years, critical conversations and a focus on research have become integral to our learning experience. The outstanding results achieved by our students both inside and outside the classroom stand as a testament to this unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Following Rizvi's remarks, a dynamic and insightful Panel Discussion unfolded, featuring a blend of internal and external experts who explored the theme,“The Potential of Education Technology to Enhance Pedagogical Practices.”

Director of TNG Riyaz Ahmed Bakali assured the educators that their hard work would be duly acknowledged, promising that no professional milestone would be beyond their reach. This resounding commitment resonated throughout his address, amplifying the sense of purpose and unity within the educational community. The culmination of the evening was marked by a gracious vote of thanks by Shahla Riyaz Bakali, CAO of TNG, followed by a delightful dinner, providing attendees with a chance to network and celebrate their achievements collectively.