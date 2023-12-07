Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 7th December 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.

Note: ISX will be closed on Dec. 10 (Sunday) due to a national holiday (Victory Day). The next trading session will be held on Dec. 11, 2023 (Monday).

RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,473.0 0.7% 61.8% RSISX USD Index 1,448.4 0.7% 86.9%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 21,662.7 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 16.4 # of Traded Companies 66 Traded Shares (mn)/d 22,936 # of Companies (Up) 30 Total Trades (#/d) 4,084 # of Companies (Down) 13 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,651 # of Companies (Not changed) 23 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,129 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 6

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 5.000 86.6% 525.0% Al-Ameen Financial Inv. (NRM) VAMF 0.800 33.3% 60.0% International Dev. Bank (NRM) BIDB 1.000 20.5% 47.1% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.530 15.0% -20.9% Elaf Islamic Bank BELF 0.500 13.6% -5.7% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1.010 -20.5% 74.1% Baghdad for Packing Materials (NRM) IBPM 5.200 -20.0% 160.0% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.130 -13.3% -27.8% Ashur International Bank BASH 0.410 -12.8% 17.1% AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 1.550 -11.4% 10.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 11,520.4 8,727.6 53.2% National Islamic Bank BNAI 3,535.5 2,678.4 16.3% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 3,524.7 2,670.2 16.3% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 592.6 448.9 2.7% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 495.5 375.4 2.3%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,918 19,992.5 15,145.8 92.3% Industry 636 789.8 598.4 3.6% Telecom 174 496.0 375.7 2.3% Services 211 188.1 142.5 0.9% Hotels&Tourism 118 171.8 130.2 0.8% Agriculture 8 18.4 13.9 0.1% Investment 10 4.1 3.1 0.0% Insurance 9 2.0 1.5 0.0% Grand Total 4,084 21,662.7 16,411.1 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 6.68 bn shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) on Dec. 7, valued at IQD6.75 bn and corresponding to 2.7% of BMNS's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 7.1 bn shares of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) on Dec. 7, valued at IQD3.5 bn and corresponding to 2.8% of BNAI's capital. Separately, subscription on the capital increase of BNAI through 19.9% rights issue from IQD251.0 bn to IQD301.0 bn issue ended on Dec. 6.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sumer Commercial Bank PSC's (BSUC) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'RD' (Restricted Default) and Viability Rating (VR) at 'f'. Fitch expected a weakening of the bank's business, risk and financial profiles, particularly if the CBI ban was not lifted in the short term. Therefore, Fitch had maintained the negative outlooks on BSUC's business profile, risk profile, earning and profitability and capitalisation and leverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BSUC.

Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The company disclosed that that the reason was due to the completion of the legal procedures for the capital increase. The Iraqi Company for Deposit Insurance will hold its postponed AGM on Dec. 19 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through bonus issue, listing its shares on the ISX, and electing new board members.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Original shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) resumed trading on Dec. 4 after holding its AGM on Nov. 22 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 20% bonus issue, deciding to distribute IQD0.075 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.0% dividend yield, and electing nine original and seven alternative board members.

Ashur International Bank (BASH) resumed trading on Dec. 5 after disclosing its FY22 financial results.

Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) resumed trading on Dec. 5 after holding its AGM on Dec. 3 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements.

Palestine Hotel (HPAL) resumed trading on Dec. 6 after holding its AGM on Nov. 20 in which they discussed and approved dismissing the current board members and electing four original and four alternative board members.

Original shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) resumed trading on Dec. 7 after holding its AGM on Nov. 30 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 20% rights issue.

Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) resumed trading on Dec. 7 after disclosing its FY22 financial results. Al -Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) will resume trading on Dec. 11 after holding its AGM on Dec. 2 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and deciding to distribute IQD0.02453 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 1.4% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD1.730 per share.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Dec. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 19 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through rights and bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) starting Dec. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 11 to discuss and approve 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Dec. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 24 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. The company announced that the company will stop distributing dividends from Dec. 14, 2023 until Jan. 10, 2024.