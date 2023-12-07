Saudi Arabia Has $3Bn To Invest In Iraq

The country's ambassador to Iraq, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari (pictured), told the state-run Iraqi News Agencyt (INA) that, "$3 billion is now available at the Public Investment Fund ... coordination is underway between the fund of Iraq for development and the investment fund to discuss these opportunities and put them in reality."

