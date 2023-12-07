Israeli Army Arrests Dozens Of Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 8 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli army arrested, yesterday, dozens of Palestinians, during its incursion into the town of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, said Palestinian sources.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that, Israeli troops made the arrests during their storming of residential neighbourhoods in Beit Lahia.

Local eyewitnesses said that, the Israeli soldiers deliberately stripped the detainees of their clothes during interrogations.

The Israeli army also confirmed that its troops arrested dozens of Palestinian activists, during their incursion into the Gaza Strip.

In another development, the Israeli army announced that, a few days ago, an Israeli combat aircraft killed Abdel Aziz Al-Rantisi, head of Hamas' military intelligence responsible for all reconnaissance operations in the Gaza Strip.

So far, Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claim.

Since Oct 7, Israel has been launching massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza, in response to the Hamas surprise attack on Israel.– NNN-XINHUA

