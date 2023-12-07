Empowering A Greener Future

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 6:50 PM

Al-Futtaim Group, one of the Middle East's largest diversified business conglomerates and a major stakeholder in the region's automotive sector, is the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), taking place until December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

Al-Futtaim Group's participation in the historic global gathering at COP28 is a testament to its dynamic leadership across core economic sectors in the UAE and the group's long-standing commitment to sustainability.

As part of the strategic partnership, Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the major divisions of the Al-Futtaim Group, will deliver a fleet of 370 electrified passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUV), and buses to be utilised for COP28. The company will also install its own Charge2Moov electric charging stations for the event.

Across the duration of the event, Al-Futtaim Automotive will showcase its electric mobility brand portfolio - Polestar, River, Volvo Cars, Volvo Group, BYD - at its stand in the Green Zone of COP28 displaying a range of highly advanced electric mobility models. The stand will have a dedicated space to showcase the comprehensive EV ecosystem that Al-Futtaim Automotive is building, from the electric vehicles on display to a truly immersive VR-based automotive showroom and its cutting-edge electric mobility training technologies for EV technicians.

The automotive group will also host key panel conferences on the Green Zone stage as well as its stand to discuss the business imperatives of decarbonisation, and how its partners have committed to sustainable action across their value chain.

Al-Futtaim Automotive's mission is to become the leading regional player in new energy vehicles, and by 2030, the conglomerate aims to deliver 50% of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and install 10% of the charging stations in the UAE.

For several years now, Al-Futtaim Automotive has been focused on leading the green mobility transition in the UAE. The automotive pioneer was the first to introduce alternative powertrains in the UAE's public transportation sector and to provide a range of sustainable mobility choices to customers in the UAE.

In the last two years, the business has accelerated the transition through numerous groundbreaking initiatives, including the creation of a dedicated new company - the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem including world-renowned EV brands, charging infrastructure, dedicated leasing & financial services for EVs and the region's first IMI-certified electric mobility training centre for aftersales support.

As the mobility market leader, the company's primary objective is to further develop the green mobility industry and infrastructure of the UAE and is taking action by building an integrated EV ecosystem that includes electrified cars, buses, and trucks, EV charging stations, and EV aftersales support.