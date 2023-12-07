               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatari Plane Heads To Al Arish Carrying Aid For Gaza


12/7/2023 2:43:23 PM

Doha, Qatar: A plane belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces headed to the city of Al-Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt today, December 7, 2023.

The plane carrying 24 tonnes of aid, including food and medical supplies and 6 ambulances, was provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Qatari Red Crescent, in preparation for transporting it to Gaza. This brings the total number of aircraft to 38, with a total of 1,243 tonnes.

This humanitarian aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian circumstances they are facing.

