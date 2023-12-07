QU Charity Week 2023 A Success

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has announced the success of Charity Week 2023, a remarkable event that captured the essence of unity and philanthropy. The event, organised by QU in cooperation with the Education Above All Foundation, along with various student clubs such as Wmnahyaha, Meshkat, Chess, Astronomy, and the South Korean Club, aimed to raise funds and awareness for charitable causes.

The collective efforts of QU students and clubs led to QR44,900 raised this year, marking it as one of the highest among participating institutes. The Charity Week 2023 Qatar total reached QR388,992, contributing significantly to the international QR12 and fulfilling the QR4 pledge to Gaza.

The activities hosted under the leadership of QU included booths, painting sessions, sports tournaments, and partnerships with businesses committed to contributing a portion of their sales to charity. Omar al-Emadi, student organisation advisor, stated,“The event demonstrated the students' capabilities and abilities in spreading awareness and educating the student community about charitable work in a distinctive and diverse manner."

Areeba Faisal, Charity Week events officer, said: "The Sanabel Club board worked together to bring our vision to life with support from advisor, al-Emadi, as well as our dedicated volunteers. The success of Charity Week was not just measured in the funds raised but also in the profound impact we had from uniting the students and a sense of fulfillment derived from making a difference.”

The football tournament witnessed Ali Sherif Tawfik emerge as the top goal scorer. The university's booth at the inter-university event won the Buzz Worthy Booth Award, recognising innovation and engagement, the statement added.

