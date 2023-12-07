               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SOCAR Says Its Operations Unaffected By Earthquake


12/7/2023 8:12:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The operations of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR remain unaffected by the earthquake that occurred in the country today, the company told Trend.

SOCAR said that the morning earthquake did not result in any delays or interruptions at the production sites.

“At present, the oil and gas and other operations at facilities onshore and offshore continue without break and in accordance with the plan,” the company said.

Today, at 08:16 Baku time, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, causing noticeable tremors in Baku and the surrounding areas.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

