SOCAR Says Its Operations Unaffected By Earthquake

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The operations of
Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR remain unaffected by the
earthquake that occurred in the country today, the company told
Trend.
SOCAR said that the morning earthquake did not result in any
delays or interruptions at the production sites.
“At present, the oil and gas and other operations at facilities
onshore and offshore continue without break and in accordance with
the plan,” the company said.
Today, at 08:16 Baku time, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred
in the Caspian Sea, causing noticeable tremors in Baku and the
surrounding areas.
SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas
field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction,
processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil
and petrochemical products in both domestic and international
markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying
natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general
population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to
Europe.
Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous
international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye,
Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally,
the company engages in significant trading operations primarily
based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107553964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.