(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Britain expressed firm opposition to the United Kingdom's (UK) sanctions against three Chinese companies and has lodged strong representations with the UK authorities.



The UK government disclosed 46 new sanctions on Wednesday, targeting individuals and groups, among which were three Chinese companies, as stated in an embassy-issued statement.



An embassy representative responded to a request for response by saying in the statement: "the UK side's action constitutes violation of international law, abuse of unilateral sanctions, and damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."



The spokesperson emphasized that China has consistently maintained an objective and impartial position on the Ukraine issue, actively engaging in efforts toward peace talks and a political resolution.



However, the spokesperson criticized the UK government for disregarding both domestic and global public opinion and exacerbating tensions. The spokesperson highlighted that the actions of the UK government have hindered the pursuit of peace.



Furthermore, the sanctions imposed by the UK government on companies from China and other nations reveal the UK's own hypocrisy, according to the spokesperson.



The spokeswoman urged the UK government to quickly lift these restrictions, saying that "the Chinese government will take firm and strong measures to defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises."

