G7 leaders strongly denounces North Korea's recent spy satellite launch

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea's recent spy satellite launch and its arms transfers to Russia.



They emphasized that these actions directly violate U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The leaders, representing the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and Japan, addressed a range of global issues, including Russia's conflict in Ukraine and the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, during their virtual meeting.



"We strongly condemn continued ballistic missile launches, the recent launch using ballistic missile technology conducted on November 21, 2023, and arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, which directly violate relevant UNSCRs," the statement mentioned.



According to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, North Korea is prohibited from carrying out any launches involving ballistic missile technology and participating in any arms trade.



G7 leaders restated their demand for the "complete, verifiable, and irreversible" dismantlement of all of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles.



In addition, they urged Pyongyang to uphold human rights, facilitate access for international humanitarian organizations, and promptly address the issue of abductions.

