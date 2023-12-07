Priceless masterpiece recovered after 50 years

(MENAFN) In a remarkable discovery, a long-lost masterpiece by Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli has been found in the southern Italian town of Gragnano, marking the end of a 50-year mystery surrounding the artwork. The painting, depicting the Virgin Mary and infant Christ, is believed to be one of the last creations by the master himself and is estimated to be worth around

EUR100 million ($108 million), according to an announcement by local Mayor Nello D'Auria.



The Botticelli masterpiece had been housed in the Santa Maria delle Grazie chapel since the early 1900s, following the destruction of the original church it was gifted to by fire. After an earthquake damaged the chapel in 1982, the parish entrusted the canvas to a local family for safekeeping, as per an official decree on file, as reported by CNN, citing a spokesman for the Italian Ministry of Culture.



Over the years, local authorities monitored the condition of the canvas and assisted the family in its care. However, these checks eventually ceased, and the piece was listed on the Ministry of Culture's inventory of missing works. During the recent update of this inventory, traces of the long-lost painting were spotted this summer, leading to the extraordinary revelation.



Commander Massimiliano Croce, during the presentation of the find, highlighted that the family would maintain ownership of the artwork. However, he revealed that the masterpiece would be housed in a museum, ensuring its preservation and accessibility to the public.



The restoration process for the Botticelli masterpiece is anticipated to be extensive, given the painting's current condition, which includes detachments of the pictorial film, color falls, abrasions, and chromatic alterations due to repainting and the oxidation of superimposed protective paints. The significance of this discovery extends beyond its substantial financial value, offering art enthusiasts and scholars a rare glimpse into the later works of one of the Renaissance's most celebrated artists. As restoration efforts unfold, the recovered masterpiece is poised to become a focal point of cultural appreciation and historical exploration.



MENAFN07122023000045015687ID1107553561