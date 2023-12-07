Qatar's PPI Rises 1.13% In October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Producer Price Index (PPI) for October 2023 recorded 121.01 points, an increase of 1.13% when compared to the PPI of previous month (September 2023). On Y-o-Y basis, the PPI of October 2023 showed a decrease of 18.27% when compared to the PPI of October 2022.
The PPI include four main industry sectors: Mining, Manufacturing, Electricity, and Water.
According to data issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), the PPI of October 2023 for the Mining and Quarrying showed an increase of 1.19% when compared with PPI of September 2023, primarily due to the price increase on“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 1.19%, while no change noticed in“Other mining and quarrying”.
PPI of Mining of October 2023, when compared with its counterpart in previous year (October 2022), there was a decrease of 20.09%, due to the price decrease on“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 20.11%, but“Other mining and quarrying” increased by 0.02%.
In Manufacturing, an increase of 0.67% has been recorded in October 2023, when compared with the previous months Manufacturing index (September 2023). The prices increase is seen in:“Basic metals” by 5.83%, followed by“Chemicals and chemical products” by 1.38%,“Rubber and plastics products” by 0.67%“Refined petroleum products” by 0.62%,“Beverages” by 0.26%. The decreasing prices are noticed in“Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 9.19%,“Food products” by 0.53%.“Printing and reproduction of recorded media” by 0.16%.
Compared with the index of counterpart in the previous year (October 2022), Manufacturing PPI of October 2023 showed a decrease of 8.87%. The major groups which explain this price decrease are:“chemicals and chemical products” by 13.51%, followed by“Basic metals” by 9.83%,“Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 7.29%,“Printing and reproduction of recorded media” by 0.16%.
The PPI of the Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply group showed an increase of 7.63% compared to September 2023. When compared the PPI of October 2023, the PPI of October 2022, it showed an increase of 4.97%.
