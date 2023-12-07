Partial Normalcy Returns Post Cyclone Michaung In Chennai, Msmes Remain Shut Due To Flooding

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Dec 7 (KNN) Industries in the flood-effected areas of Chennai and surrounding regions have resumed operations on Wednesday, reported The Hindu.

However MSME sector and companies which were under water continued to stay away from work.

Many industries operated with 50% workforce as workers in flood-affected areas could not commute to work.



Factories which has dormitories within their premises saw full attendance on the shop floors on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The North phase of the Ambattur Industrial Estate continued to float in water.“The North phase has three sectors. Water is slowly receding in sector one while the other two sectors are still flooded,” G. Aravind, president, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturer's Association, said.



The same was the situation at the Villivakam Industrial Estate. Bakul Patel, president of SIDCO Industrial Estate Villivakam Manufacturers Association, said,“The water is still there and has seeped into a few units here.”

S. Gajraj, president of Thirumazhisai Industrial Estate, said,“Water continues to remain at the industrial estate. There is no solution to discharge the water outside.” Most units at this industrial estate provide components to automobile majors across the country.

On behalf of all the MSMEs that have been impacted due to torrential rains and Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association on Wednesday said that it would take at least a year for the small and micro industries to recover.



Noting that the losses incurred by the MSME sector would run into several crores, the association requested Chief Minister K to provide appropriate assistance.

