Kerala: Health Minister Orders Probe Against Groom As Doctor's Suicide Sparks Dowry Allegations Of Gold, BMW Car Demands

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered an investigation on Wednesday, into allegations of dowry harassment linked to the alleged death of a 26-year-old female doctor in Thiruvananthapuram reported by ANI, the Director of the Women and Child Development Department has been instructed to furnish a detailed report on the probe into the accusations of dowry harassment involving a male doctor at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College related to this incident deceased, identified as Shahna, was a PG student in the surgery department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Police officials said that Shahna was found dead at her rented apartment near the medical college on Tuesday morning, ANI reported Read: 'Mohammed Shami demanded dowry, have extra-marital affairs' wife Hasin Jahan moves SC to lift stay on cricketer's arrestAfter her death, suspected to be alleged as a suicide, the family of the deceased asserts that the doctor accused in the case, whom Shahna was contemplating marrying, insisted on receiving gold, land, and a BMW car as dowry. Allegedly, the male doctor withdrew the marriage proposal when Shahna's family couldn't meet his dowry requirements owing to financial limitations Read: Satya Rani Chadha: The face of India's anti-dowry movementEarlier, on Wednesday, the chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, Sathidevi, and fellow commission members visited Shahna's family. Sathidevi called for a thorough investigation into the issue and stated that the Commission intends to request a report from the police regarding the steps taken in the case Read: Have we lost the dowry battle?“If it's established that the family of the prospective groom had demanded dowry, a case will be registered against them under the Prevention of Dowry Act,” the state women's commission chief said, ANI reported accused doctor was a representative of the Medical PG Doctors Association. However, he was relieved of all the responsibilities of the organisation in light of the charges against him, sources informed.

(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN07122023007365015876ID1107551944