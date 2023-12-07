Telecom Egypt apologizes following unexpected internet services interruption

(MENAFN) Telecom Egypt, the prominent service provider, issued a formal apology and compensation plan following an unexpected interruption of internet services across the country on Tuesday. In an official statement released on Wednesday, the company confirmed the full restoration of internet services nationwide and refuted rumors circulating on social media about a submarine cable break.



Addressing the incident, the company expressed regret for the emergency malfunction, attributing the disruption to a technical glitch in one of the primary network devices. The outage affected numerous areas, causing a cessation of internet services for several hours on Tuesday afternoon. Despite initial challenges, the service gradually resumed in affected regions.



To make amends for the inconvenience caused, Telecom Egypt announced a compensation initiative for both affected and unaffected customers. As part of this compensation, all customers will receive an additional 10 gigabytes on their existing packages. The company acknowledged the importance of reliable internet services in the contemporary digital age and emphasized its commitment to rectifying issues promptly.



Social media platforms were flooded with reports from users confirming the internet service outage on Tuesday, further underscoring the impact of the disruption. In response, Telecom Egypt assured customers that measures were being taken to prevent such incidents in the future and reiterated its dedication to providing seamless and reliable internet services.

