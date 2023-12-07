CEO of Total Energies supports tripling renewable energy generation

(MENAFN) During the COP28 summit in Dubai, the CEO of Total Energies, Patrick Pouyanne, voiced his endorsement for an international commitment to triple renewable energy generation. Pouyanne emphasized the critical necessity of such a pledge to gradually phase out fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions. In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the summit, he stated, "It is the right way to frame the goal... tripling renewable energy... because if we do not do that, there will be no way to phase out fossil fuel energy."



Pouyanne further highlighted the significance of mobilizing financing, especially in many developing countries, to achieve the ambitious target of tripling renewable energy generation. While governments have previously agreed in climate talks to progressively reduce the use of unprocessed coal as part of emission-cutting measures, the discussions at the COP28 summit, hosted by the UAE—a major oil producer—have revealed divisions over the future role of fossil fuels in the global energy landscape.



Addressing the issue of capturing and storing carbon dioxide, Pouyanne expressed skepticism, noting that the process remains prohibitively expensive and is not a comprehensive solution to the broader challenge of decarbonization. Despite the complexities and differing perspectives, at least 118 countries rallied behind the pledge initiated by the UAE's presidency of COP28, aiming to triple renewable energy capacity by the year 2030. The summit's deliberations underscore the ongoing global dialogue and negotiations regarding the transition to sustainable energy sources and the broader implications for climate change mitigation.

