Biden asks from Congress not to ’kneecap’ Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a fervent plea to Congress, President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to approve an additional USD60 billion in funding for Ukraine, emphasizing the global implications of supporting the embattled nation. Speaking on Wednesday, Biden expressed concern that the opposition, mainly Republicans, was stalling the much-needed aid by linking it to their "extreme partisan" border agenda. The funding, originally bundled with aid for Israel, weapons for Taiwan, and resources for the United States-Mexico border in October, is now at the center of a contentious debate in Congress.



Accusing Republicans of being willing to "literally kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield" and compromise national security, Biden argued that the United States must fulfill its commitment to global leadership. The President contended that withholding billions for Ukraine would not only harm Washington's prestige but also jeopardize support from key allies such as the G7, the European Union, and Japan. According to Biden, the entire world is closely watching the United States, raising questions about the nation's role in global affairs.



Highlighting the critical role the United States has played in preventing a complete Russian takeover of Ukraine, Biden asserted that American support has been instrumental in denying Russia a victory on the battlefield. He commended the "brave people of Ukraine" for their resilience and acknowledged the success achieved through the supply of weapons and ammunition. Biden expressed pride in enabling Ukraine's success and underscored his unwillingness to "walk away" from this commitment.



The President's appeal comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with the latter facing ongoing military aggression. Biden's call for additional funding is framed not only as a strategic move to bolster Ukraine's defenses but also as a moral imperative to stand by a nation fighting against external aggression. The complex interplay between domestic politics, global diplomacy, and the evolving dynamics of the Russia-Ukraine conflict shapes the ongoing debate in Congress, raising questions about the trajectory of United States foreign policy and its commitment to international alliances.



MENAFN07122023000045015687ID1107551536