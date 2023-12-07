Al Hammadi Meets Iran Ambassador

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Qatar H E Ali Salehabadi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation and relations.

