               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Hammadi Meets Iran Ambassador


12/7/2023 1:04:29 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Qatar H E Ali Salehabadi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation and relations.

MENAFN07122023000063011010ID1107551331

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search