Infrastructure Site Damaged In Russian Strikes On Nikopol


12/6/2023 3:12:04 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region several times on Wednesday, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today the aggressor struck Nikopol twice. They used a kamikaze drone and artillery. An infrastructure object was damaged. There are no deaths or injuries," the post said.

