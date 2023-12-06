Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Dec 7-9, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Embrace the winter season by visiting winter bazaars and festivals, riding hot air balloons, cycling for charity, or admiring purebred Arabian horses or extremely rare cars. Scroll through and see there's something for everyone to look forward to this weekend!

Qatar Balloon Festival



December 7 - 18, 2023

Katara Cultural Village

You know it's flying season for hot air balloons when winter comes to Qatar! This year, the festival is taking place in Katara for its picturesque views of the Doha skyline. With over 50 vibrant hot air balloons, a family area featuring inflatable castles and games for kids, an international street food court, and a VIP Majlis for special guests, the festival promises entertainment for all ages! Take up the excitement and fun by grabbing one of the 1,000 hot air balloon ride tickets at the special price of QR499, available for booking here .

Winter Festival at Old Doha Port



Until January 1, 2023

4pm - 10pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays)

Old Doha Port

With the Port's vibrant vibes, this festival promises a delightful experience for everyone- Check out a rich display of age-old crafts, enjoy lively parades, engage with sculptors and live artists, and let your children be enchanted by sea mascots, face painting, and juggling performances. No tickets needed for these must-see moments.

World Arabian Horse Championship



December 7 - 9, 2023

Old Doha Port

The World Arabian Horse Championship arrives in Qatar this weekend, marking the first time in 42 years that the country is hosting this prestigious event outside France. This championship is a showcase of purebred Arabian horses and a significant leap in the world of equestrianism, featuring 150 horses from 21 countries. Tickets are limited. For more info: +974 5579 2820



Ride for Education 2023



December 8, 2023

5:30am onwards

Sheraton Grand Doha Resort And Convention Hotel

Join this cycling event for a good cause! Marriott Worldwide Business Councils Qatar, in collaboration with 'Road to Awareness,' is supporting underprivileged children through Education Above All Foundation. The event is open to all age-cycle riders, and registered riders get a complimentary cycling jersey and full access to fun activities. Get your tickets here .

GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup Finals Qatar 2023



Until December 9, 2023

9am - 4:30pm; Saturday: 9am - 6pm

Fuwairit Kite Beach

The Qatar Airways GKA Kite World Tour returns to Qatar for the Freestyle-Kite finals. Come witness the jaw-dropping tricks of the world's freestyle kitesurfing champions at one of Qatar's most stunning beaches. They're sure to impress you as they compete for a prize pool of €40,000. Entry is free, so don't miss the fun!



Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition



Until December 10, 2023

Open daily

Medina Centrale, The Pearl

The Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition features the most prominent classic car owners in the country and the region, showcasing an impressive collection of vintage and extremely rare cars. Don't miss the chance to see these priceless beauties. Classic car owners interested to join can register here .

Heenat Salma Winter Bazaar



Until December 9, 2023

3pm - 10pm

Heenat Salma Farm

The Heenat Salma Winter Bazaar is back for its second edition. Come and enjoy this bazaar with local artisans, craftspeople, and small businesses. Join the lively community at the peaceful farm, experience the fresh atmosphere, and savour the delicious treats from their artisanal kitchen. It's a great mix of art, crafts, and tasty delights for a fun day out!

Indonesia Through the Lens: A Year of Culture Film Series



December 7 - 12, 2023

Timings vary

Museum of Islamic Art, MIA Auditorium

Doha Film Institute brings you 'Indonesia Through the Lens ,' a film series that explores Indonesia's rich stories. This collection of films spans diverse genres and eras, showcasing the impact of film in connecting cultures. You can look forward to iconic Indonesian movies like 'After the Curfew,' 'Filosofi Kopi,' and 'Ininnawa: An Island Calling,' or even Indonesian short films like 'Chintya' and 'Sunrise in the Forest'! In celebration of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture, come join this cultural exchange that brings communities together through artistic narratives.



Doha Winter Trade Fair



Until December 13, 2023

Saturday to Thursday: 10am - 10pm; Friday: 3pm - 10am

Qatar National Convention Centre

The whole family is invited to explore the biggest winter trade expo in Qatar, featuring a diverse range of products and services from both local and international traders. Shop for everything from winter fashion collections, decors, accessories to sweets and spices. It's free entry.

A Thousand and One Nights



Until December 8, 2023

8pm onwards

Al Mayassa Theatre-QNCC

Transport yourself to the enchanting world of 'A Thousand and One Nights,' a two-act ballet based on the masterpiece of Persian and Arabian literature. Fikret Amirov's mesmerizing music, choreography by Eldar Aliev, and the artistic touch of Pyotr Okunev bring this production to life, creating a visually stunning and culturally immersive experience. Don't miss the chance to witness this top-notch ballet performance, blending neoclassical elegance with enchanting Eastern dance. Tickets range from QR100-QR300, and you can get them here .

HEC Paris in Qatar Masterclass: Dealmaking Across Cultures



December 13, 2023

Are there universal rules in negotiation? Join Professor Gonçalo Pacheco de Almeida, the Dieter Schwarz Foundation Chaired Full Professor of Strategy and Negotiation at HEC Paris, in his insightful masterclass on cross-cultural negotiation. This session, tailored for both international and local contexts, addresses the challenges of dealmaking by incorporating a live negotiation exercise. It will also cover universal negotiation principles and essential do's and dont's. Register to enhance your negotiation skills and gain valuable insights.

Register for 2023 MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup



December 14 - 16, 2023

Few days left until the engines roar and the thrill unfolds at the MENA Karting Championship! With categories for all ages, including Micro Max to DD2 Masters, this championship is open to participants as young as 8 years old, and you can still register to join. Secure your spot for this adrenaline-fueled competition. Register now for the RMC, RD1 Endurance, and RD1 Elite Sprint categories here. For more details: +974 4437 9884