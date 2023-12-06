Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Dec 7-9, 2023)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |
The Peninsula
Embrace the winter season by visiting winter bazaars and festivals, riding hot air balloons, cycling for charity, or admiring purebred Arabian horses or extremely rare cars. Scroll through and see there's something for everyone to look forward to this weekend!
Qatar Balloon Festival
December 7 - 18, 2023
Katara Cultural Village
You know it's flying season for hot air balloons when winter comes to Qatar! This year, the festival is taking place in Katara for its picturesque views of the Doha skyline. With over 50 vibrant hot air balloons, a family area featuring inflatable castles and games for kids, an international street food court, and a VIP Majlis for special guests, the festival promises entertainment for all ages! Take up the excitement and fun by grabbing one of the 1,000 hot air balloon ride tickets at the special price of QR499, available for booking here .
Winter Festival at Old Doha Port
Until January 1, 2023
4pm - 10pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays)
Old Doha Port
With the Port's vibrant vibes, this festival promises a delightful experience for everyone- Check out a rich display of age-old crafts, enjoy lively parades, engage with sculptors and live artists, and let your children be enchanted by sea mascots, face painting, and juggling performances. No tickets needed for these must-see moments.
World Arabian Horse Championship
December 7 - 9, 2023
Old Doha Port
The World Arabian Horse Championship arrives in Qatar this weekend, marking the first time in 42 years that the country is hosting this prestigious event outside France. This championship is a showcase of purebred Arabian horses and a significant leap in the world of equestrianism, featuring 150 horses from 21 countries. Tickets are limited. For more info: +974 5579 2820
Read Also
Sheikha Al Mayassa launches podcast, spotlight on Qatar's cultural scene Qatar National Day events to begin at Darb Al Saai on December 10
Ride for Education 2023
December 8, 2023
5:30am onwards
Sheraton Grand Doha Resort And Convention Hotel
Join this cycling event for a good cause! Marriott Worldwide Business Councils Qatar, in collaboration with 'Road to Awareness,' is supporting underprivileged children through Education Above All Foundation. The event is open to all age-cycle riders, and registered riders get a complimentary cycling jersey and full access to fun activities. Get your tickets here .
GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup Finals Qatar 2023
Until December 9, 2023
9am - 4:30pm; Saturday: 9am - 6pm
Fuwairit Kite Beach
The Qatar Airways GKA Kite World Tour returns to Qatar for the Freestyle-Kite finals. Come witness the jaw-dropping tricks of the world's freestyle kitesurfing champions at one of Qatar's most stunning beaches. They're sure to impress you as they compete for a prize pool of €40,000. Entry is free, so don't miss the fun!
Read Also
Winter season in Qatar packed with outdoor events Qatar screens light up with worldwide cinema this December
Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition
Until December 10, 2023
Open daily
Medina Centrale, The Pearl
The Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition features the most prominent classic car owners in the country and the region, showcasing an impressive collection of vintage and extremely rare cars. Don't miss the chance to see these priceless beauties. Classic car owners interested to join can register here .
Heenat Salma Winter Bazaar
Until December 9, 2023
3pm - 10pm
Heenat Salma Farm
The Heenat Salma Winter Bazaar is back for its second edition. Come and enjoy this bazaar with local artisans, craftspeople, and small businesses. Join the lively community at the peaceful farm, experience the fresh atmosphere, and savour the delicious treats from their artisanal kitchen. It's a great mix of art, crafts, and tasty delights for a fun day out!
Indonesia Through the Lens: A Year of Culture Film Series
December 7 - 12, 2023
Timings vary
Museum of Islamic Art, MIA Auditorium
Doha Film Institute brings you 'Indonesia Through the Lens ,' a film series that explores Indonesia's rich stories. This collection of films spans diverse genres and eras, showcasing the impact of film in connecting cultures. You can look forward to iconic Indonesian movies like 'After the Curfew,' 'Filosofi Kopi,' and 'Ininnawa: An Island Calling,' or even Indonesian short films like 'Chintya' and 'Sunrise in the Forest'! In celebration of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture, come join this cultural exchange that brings communities together through artistic narratives.
Read Also
Doha 2024 opens volunteer applications for World Aquatics Championships 7 tips for an injury-free ATV ride during Qatar camping season
Doha Winter Trade Fair
Until December 13, 2023
Saturday to Thursday: 10am - 10pm; Friday: 3pm - 10am
Qatar National Convention Centre
The whole family is invited to explore the biggest winter trade expo in Qatar, featuring a diverse range of products and services from both local and international traders. Shop for everything from winter fashion collections, decors, accessories to sweets and spices. It's free entry.
A Thousand and One Nights
Until December 8, 2023
8pm onwards
Al Mayassa Theatre-QNCC
Transport yourself to the enchanting world of 'A Thousand and One Nights,' a two-act ballet based on the masterpiece of Persian and Arabian literature. Fikret Amirov's mesmerizing music, choreography by Eldar Aliev, and the artistic touch of Pyotr Okunev bring this production to life, creating a visually stunning and culturally immersive experience. Don't miss the chance to witness this top-notch ballet performance, blending neoclassical elegance with enchanting Eastern dance. Tickets range from QR100-QR300, and you can get them here .
HEC Paris in Qatar Masterclass: Dealmaking Across Cultures
December 13, 2023
Are there universal rules in negotiation? Join Professor Gonçalo Pacheco de Almeida, the Dieter Schwarz Foundation Chaired Full Professor of Strategy and Negotiation at HEC Paris, in his insightful masterclass on cross-cultural negotiation. This session, tailored for both international and local contexts, addresses the challenges of dealmaking by incorporating a live negotiation exercise. It will also cover universal negotiation principles and essential do's and dont's. Register to enhance your negotiation skills and gain valuable insights.
Register for 2023 MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup
December 14 - 16, 2023
Few days left until the engines roar and the thrill unfolds at the MENA Karting Championship! With categories for all ages, including Micro Max to DD2 Masters, this championship is open to participants as young as 8 years old, and you can still register to join. Secure your spot for this adrenaline-fueled competition. Register now for the RMC, RD1 Endurance, and RD1 Elite Sprint categories here. For more details: +974 4437 9884
MENAFN06122023000063011010ID1107548671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.