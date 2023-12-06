Foreign Minister: The US Must Confront The Barbarism And Racism Of The Israeli Government

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 6 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Wednesday urged the US to work with Jordan and the Arab countries to develop an "implementable" plan with a timeframe and mechanisms to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.Safadi said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the US "Must confront the barbarism, racism and policies of the Israeli government if it wants security, peace and stability in the region."He said that the silence of the international community regarding the Israeli war against the Palestinians "cannot be accepted," adding, "International silence "puts a cover on Israeli barbarism in the Gaza Strip."He accused Israel of committing "genocide" against the Palestinians, adding that Israel has ended the truce that lasted for seven days and that it is holding 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza "hostage to its aggression and aggressive racist agenda."He explained that the Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee would begin a new round today that includes several countries to confirm that Israel has crossed "all limits" and that the international silence which Israel considers and uses as a cover for the crimes it commits against the Palestinian people "is no longer acceptable, noting that the committee would meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.He called on the international community to protect its interests, which have begun to "be greatly affected" in the region.He noted a change in the positions of the international community towards the Israeli war on Gaza, adding, "There are countries that have met with Arab countries to demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war."Safadi stated that Jordan is employing all available tools in addition to political pressure to stop the war on Gaza, adding that Jordan has sent "clear and strict messages that what Israel is doing greatly affects our political relations with it."