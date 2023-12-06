Iran Successfully Launches Bio-Space Capsule Into Orbit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Iran announced Wednesday that it successfully launched a 500kg bio-space capsule into orbit via Iranian-made rocket carrying the capsule.

The Iranian official news agency quoted the Iranian Telecommunications Minister Eisa Zarepour as saying that this biological capsule was launched with aimed at sending astronauts to space.

This vital capsule is considered a scientific, research and technological sample that is in line with achieving the plan to send humans into space, but it requires many technologies in order to develop and acquire the necessary technologies in this field. (end)

