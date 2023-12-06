CNN reports Israel`s land missions in Gaza could be done upcoming month

(MENAFN) Recent reports from CNN suggest that Israel may transition its military operations in Gaza to a lower-intensity strategy targeting specific Hamas operatives and leaders, mirroring tactics employed by the United States in campaigns against terrorist leaders in Iraq and Afghanistan. The proposed shift is anticipated to take place in January, according to sources.



While Israel considers this strategic adjustment, the United States has reportedly engaged in "hard" and "direct" talks with Israeli officials, expressing deep concern about potential further operations in southern Gaza. The United States has cautioned Israel against repeating the destructive tactics employed in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave, emphasizing the need to minimize civilian casualties. Unnamed senior United States officials were cited by CNN on Tuesday as the source of this information.



The latest developments follow Israel's accusation against Hamas for violating an operational pause by firing into Israeli territory. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed hostilities against the Palestinian military group in Gaza. The operational pause had facilitated the suspension of hostilities, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a reciprocal exchange of hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel.



As hostilities resumed, the IDF issued evacuation orders to Palestinians in the largest city in southern Gaza, Khan Younis, directing them to relocate to the Rafah district bordering Egypt.



Thomas White, the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza (UNRWA), expressed the distressing situation in Rafah, noting that even there, people forced to flee are not finding safety as the day is punctuated by the sound of airstrikes.



The complex dynamics in the region highlight the ongoing challenges in finding a balance between military objectives and humanitarian considerations. The proposed shift in Israel's military strategy and the United State's vocal concerns underscore the delicate geopolitical landscape, with implications for the safety of civilians in the conflict zone.



