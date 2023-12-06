Freezing rain compels Munich Airport to halt air operations on Tuesday morning

(MENAFN) Munich Airport, situated in southern Germany, once again found itself compelled to halt air operations on Tuesday morning, this time due to freezing rain. A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that all runways were encased in ice, prompting the decision to suspend take-offs and landings from 6:00 AM local time (0500 GMT) until at least noon.



The extent of the disruption became evident as the airport's online arrival and departure schedule revealed the cancellation or postponement of all scheduled flights. The airport's official website conveyed a message, stating, "The ice will be removed from the operating areas in the first half of the day. The plan will allow air traffic to resume as of midday." However, the advisory also acknowledged the likelihood of continued cancellations throughout the day for safety reasons.



This recent suspension occurred merely 48 hours after the airport had resumed operations following a two-day closure prompted by heavy snowfall. The unpredictable weather conditions have posed significant challenges for Munich Airport, impacting travel plans and necessitating comprehensive measures to address the adverse effects of freezing rain and snow. As authorities work to mitigate the impact and restore normalcy, travelers are advised to stay informed about potential flight disruptions and adjustments to travel schedules.

