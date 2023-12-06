Singapore to increase number of AI specialists to double

(MENAFN) In a bid to fortify its position as a global tech hub, Singapore is set to double its number of artificial intelligence (AI) specialists to 15,000. This initiative, part of the nation's updated national technology strategy, involves a two-pronged approach: training local residents and actively recruiting AI talent from around the world. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong underscored the significance of data and machine learning scientists and engineers, hailing them as the essential backbone of AI.



Wong expressed Singapore's unwavering belief in the long-term potential of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the nation's ambition to harness AI capabilities fully for the betterment of society. The updated AI strategy outlines Singapore's commitment to building a responsible and reliable ecosystem that safeguards against potential negative impacts or misuse of AI technologies.



The government's proactive stance aligns with recent findings from LinkedIn, which identified Singaporean employees as the quickest in the world to embrace AI skills. The report revealed a remarkable surge in individuals from Singapore incorporating AI skills into their LinkedIn profiles, with the number increasing nearly twentyfold in just two years. This surge is more than eight times the global average, showcasing Singapore's exceptional agility in learning and adopting AI technologies.



As Singapore continues to position itself at the forefront of the global tech landscape, the nation's commitment to nurturing AI talent domestically and internationally underscores its dedication to fostering innovation, economic growth, and societal progress.

