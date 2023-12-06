Second Package Of Roads And Infrastructure Development In West Muaither Completed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the completion of the second package of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in West Muaither, which aims to develop road networks and infrastructure services in the area.



Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al-Otaibi, Head of the Western Areas Section in the Road Projects Department at Ashghal, noted that the authority is implementing an integrated plan to develop the West Muaither area, which includes three packages, two of which are completed. The first package which was completed in 2018, and which serves 1,393 land plots, and the second package which serves 965 plots.

Regarding the scope of the second package, Eng. Mohamad Al-Ateeq, Project Engineer in the Western Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department, stated that it included the development of about 28 km of roads and 60 km of shared pedestrian and cycle paths, implementation of about 10,680 square metres of landscaping, provision of about 5,050 parking spaces, and installation of 1,376 lighting poles.

In terms of the infrastructure network development, approximately 24 km of rainwater drainage network lines and 0.8 km of sewage network have been completed, in addition to 5.5 km of treated water network.

Eng. Al-Ateeq added that the roundabout on Sheikh Jassim bin Ali Street was converted into an intersection with traffic lights, which had positively impacted traffic movement in the area.

The design of Al-Mashaab Street, which is considered one of the vital streets in the area, was also optimised to better serve traffic and residents in the area. A new service road was added, bus parking lots were modified, and the number of car parking spaces increased.

Notably, the second package of the Roads and Infrastructure Project in West Muaither relied on local materials and manufacturers for most of its work, with local components accounting for 70% of the total materials used. Aligned with its goal to support local manufacturers and the Ta'heel initiative, Ashghal also used local Qatari sources to supply items such as gabbro, lighting poles and lamps, directional signs, sewage pipes, rainwater drainage, asphalt, prefabricated manholes, concrete, and rebar.



