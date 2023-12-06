WB Shows Interset In Kyrgyzstan's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 6. The World Bank
Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan, Naveed Hassan Naqvi said the bank
is interested in attracting potential investors for the development
of Kyrgyzstan's energy sector, Trend reports.
This was highlighted during his meeting with Akylbek Japarov,
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the
Presidential Administration.
He shared the WB's plans for executing projects related to
drinking water supply, irrigation in rural areas, and outlined
anticipated activities for 2024.
Japarov, in turn, acknowledged the positive changes in the
country's economy and underscored the crucial role of the WB in
executing significant projects and launching programs aimed at
enhancing the quality of life for the people of Kyrgyzstan,
ensuring sustainable development for the country.
As of the end of November, the WB's program in Kyrgyzstan
encompassed 22 projects aimed at supporting the modernization and
development of diverse sectors, with a total commitment of $1.05
billion.
