Global air traffic increases 31.2 percent YoY in October

(MENAFN) Data released on Tuesday by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed a significant year-on-year increase of 31.2 percent in global air traffic for October.



The total air traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), nearly reached pre-coronavirus levels, achieving 98.2 percent of the October 2019 figure.



"October’s strong result brings the industry ever closer to completing the post-pandemic traffic recovery," stated IATA’s director general Willie Walsh.



Fueled by China's remarkable triple-digit growth rate, domestic traffic experienced a substantial 33.7 percent surge from the previous year in October, surpassing its pre-virus level by 4.8 percent.



In October, international traffic saw a 29.7 percent increase on an annualized basis, marked by double-digit gains across all markets.



However, despite this robust growth, international revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) could only reach 94.4 percent of the levels observed in October 2019.



"In particular, Asia Pacific carriers’ international demand is 19.5 percent behind 2019. This could reflect the late lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in parts of the region as well as commercial developments and political tensions," stated Walsh.



In October 2023, the worldwide demand for air cargo, measured in cargo ton-kilometers, increased by 3.8 percent compared to October 2022.



During the same period, the capacity, measured in available cargo ton-kilometers, saw a notable rise of 13.1 percent.

