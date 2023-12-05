Public Transport In Dubai: 5 Easy Ways To Top Up Your Nol Card

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 8:11 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 8:24 PM

Ask any resident of Dubai why they love living here and you will get one resounding answer (among thousands!) - convenience. From paying your electricity bills to booking tickets for your favourite show, you can do almost anything on-the-go.

Add to that list the Nol card. Nol cards are issued by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and can be used to pay for public transport rides throughout the city. (They can also be used to pay for a host of other services; check out the full list here .)

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

You must have a minimum balance of Dh7.5 on your Nol card in order to use it on the metro, bus, or other modes of public transportation. You can top up your anonymous (unregistered) Nol cards up to Dh1,000. If you have a registered or personal card, you can go up to Dh5,000.

Here are the ways in which you can top up your Nol card:

1. Metro stations: Every metro station has one or more kiosks in which you can place your Nol card to check its balance, and top it up as well. You can use cards or cash at these kiosks. You can also approach the main information desk and ask the staff to top the card up for you.

2. RTA smart apps: To charge your card on-the-go, you can download the Nol pay app, the RTA app, or the S'hail app. All three allow you to top up the card with the required amount. In order to use the RTA app or the S'hail app to top up your card, you need to have an RTA account. You can also sign in with your UAE pass ID.

You can then perform the operation by entering the Nol tag ID, your email ID, and top up details, or by scanning your card with the your phone's back camera.

3. Dubai Now: This is an RTA partner app. You can top up your Nol card on this app after signing in with your UAE pass account.

4. RTA website: You can top up your card on the RTA website by entering your Nol tag ID (located on the card itself), and your email ID. You then simply enter the payment details and confirm the top up.

5. Solar top-up machines: These are located at some bus stops around the city. The solar-powered machines work like the kiosks at metro stations and can be used to top up cards.

ALSO READ:

Restaurants, supermarkets in Dubai: 10 places you can use Nol card to pay

Free Salik, modified taxis: How Dubai makes it easier for people of determination to get around the city

Dubai: Now pay at the Metro with your Samsung phone; here's how