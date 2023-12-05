State Department Sure Congress Will Vote For Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said he is sure that there is overwhelming support in Congress for further assistance to Ukraine, and this issue will be decided during the vote.

He said this at a press briefing in Washington on Tuesday, December 5, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I don't think there's any question about the executive branch's support for Ukraine. We don't think there's any question about the legislative branch's support for Ukraine. If you put funding in an up or down vote in front of both houses of Congress, it is our belief that it would pass," Miller said.

White House insists that Congress should not separate aid to Ukraine from other items

He recalled that the United States "is at the bottom of the barrel" when it comes to its ability to provide security assistance to Ukraine. "Ukraine is about to enter what we know will be a very difficult winter when we've seen Russia launch attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure that they use to enable people to heat their homes during the winter," he said.

"So it is our position in this administration that we need to stand by our partner at this difficult time. We need to continue to support them in their fight against Russia, and we hope that the U.S. Congress will be there as well," Miller said.

In this context, he said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, together with other high-ranking members of the administration, was holding meetings on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. According to him, government officials are explaining to members of Congress why the supplemental is critical not just for the future of Ukraine, but for the United States' interests as well.

"If the secretary is up making that case, we will continue to make that case in the coming days. We have just a few weeks until the end of the year, and we hope that Congress will act as soon as possible," Miller said.