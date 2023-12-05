Shelling Of Kherson: Two Killed, Six Wounded Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian army strikes on Kherson on Tuesday, December 5, left two people dead and six others wounded, including four doctors.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian aggression affected eight people in Kherson. This morning, Russian troops struck the center of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnipro River]. As a result, two people died - a 48-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman," the post said.

Mrochko added that six people had suffered injuries, including four medical workers.

Earlier reports said that today's Russian shelling of Kherson had killed a volunteer.