Doha GCC Summit Calls For Int'l Protection For Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The 44th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council held in Doha on Tuesday, reiterated strong denunciation of the ongoing aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, affirming full support to "the brotherly people of Palestine." The Doha Declaration reaffirmed commitment to "the noble goals on which the GCC has been based since its founding in 1981, including support to the fair issues of Arab and Islamic nations." Leaders of the GCC countries discussed the critical and dangerous challenges facing the region, especially the Israeli aggression against Gaza and Israeli attacks in the West Bank, including the city of Jerusalem and Islamic and Christian holy sites.

They appreciated the joint mediation efforts of the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, which resulted in reaching an agreement for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, according to the declaration.

They stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to ensure the delivery of all humanitarian aid and basic needs, and the resumption of electricity, water, and fuel supplies to the residents of Gaza.

The summit affirmed that the GCC countries stand by the brotherly Palestinian people and support efforts aiming to alleviate the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip, according to the document. The leaders of the GCC countries warned of the dangers of expanding the confrontations and the spread of the conflict to other parts of the Middle East region, unless the Israeli aggression stops, which will lead to dire consequences for the peoples of the region and international peace and security. They called on the international community to step in and restore ceasefire to protect the Palestinian civilians, and take the necessary measures within international law to respond to Israel's policy of collective punishment against the defenseless residents of Gaza.

They underscored the need for commitment to the UN Security Council Resolution 2712, dated November 15, 2023, on an immediate establishment of truce and humanitarian corridors to all parts of the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of commitment to the resolution.

The GCC leaders urged the UN Secretary General to set up the necessary mechanisms for verifying the implementation of the UNSC resolution, protecting the civilian population, containing the conflict, and preventing its spread to neighboring countries.

They demanded ending the Israeli occupation and supporting the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over all the territories occupied since June 1967. They called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, guaranteeing the rights of refugees according to the Arab Peace Initiative and international legitimacy. The leaders stressed the need to double the efforts of the international community to resolve the conflict in a way that fulfills all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

They commended the ongoing efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its initiative in partnership with the Arab League, the European Union (EU), the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to revive the peace process in accordance with the international law, the UN resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

The leaders welcomed the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 11, 2023, on the dire situation in Gaza and its serious security and political implications. They also praised the efforts of the ministerial committee formed by the summit, chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the aim of "formulating an international movement to stop the war on Gaza and exert pressure for a genuine and serious political process to achieve permanent and comprehensive peace." The leaders welcomed the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of the Republic of Turkiye, as a guest at the 44th session of the GCC Supreme Council, which discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides and addressed issues of common interest, particularly the Palestinian issue and the Israeli aggression on Gaza. The GCC leaders commended the role of the Turkish government and people in supporting the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people in their land.

They expressed concern about the escalating manifestations of racism and hatred against Arabs and Muslims in several countries, as well as the alarming spread of anti-Islamic discourse, which has created a negative political climate in international relations. They condemned the burning of the Holy Quran and the increasing attacks on Arabs and Muslims, targeting them deliberately.

They emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to confront this phenomenon politically and diplomatically, strengthening international efforts to combat racism against Arabs and Muslims, supporting relevant regional and international frameworks to address this issue, and working on a new approach of cooperation to confront and counter misconceptions and misleading information in the media, as well as anti-Islamic social attitudes.

They praised the growing role of the GCC member states in addressing political, security, and economic challenges in this region and beyond, and their contribution to resolving issues that threaten peace, security and stability.



The GCC leaders reaffirmed commitment to the principles of the international laws, including respect for the sovereignty of other nations, non-interference in their domestic affairs and rejection of external threats to any GCC member country in the framework of GCC joint defense treaty and collective security.

They renewed condemnation of Iran's occupation of the three UAE islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Mussa, reaffirming support to the UAE right to sovereignty over the islands and their territorial waters.

They called on Iran to respond to the UAE endeavor to resolve the issue through direct negotiation or taking the issue to the International Court of Justice.

They welcomed the hosting of major international events, including Expo 2023 Doha in October which was hosted under the theme of "Green Desert, Green Tomorrow", the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) hosted by Qatar from March 5 to 9, 2023 at the level of heads of states and governments, the hosting of Expo 2030 by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in addition to hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2034, the inauguration of COP28 in Dubai on December 1, and the meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain in March 2023 under the theme "Promoting Peaceful Coexistence and Inclusive Societies: Fighting Intolerance." The leaders affirmed that the success of these international events is an achievement for all the Council's countries and peoples, as organizing major events enhances international dialogue and communication between the peoples of the world, strengthens the region's position as an international center for business and economy, and promotes efforts to develop renewable energy sources and deal with climate change. (end) sss