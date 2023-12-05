Serbia Switches To Azerbaijan Gas

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic said during
a visit to the Serbia-Bulgaria gas pipeline that all works on this
"strategically important project for the Republic of Serbia" have
been completed. This gas pipeline is planned to be used to transfer
the gas flow from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Djedovic recalled that an interconnection agreement had been
signed with Bulgartransgaz, and a commercial agreement had been
signed for the supply of up to 400 mln m3 of gas from Azerbaijan by
the end of next year.
"I am glad that we will make the commissioning of the new gas
pipeline official during the bilateral visits of Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, which
is important in connection with the strengthening of relations with
these countries, and above all with Azerbaijan, from which we will
supply up to 400 mln m3 of gas per year until 2026, and from 2027
these volumes may triple," the minister said.
Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of Azerbaijani gas
to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports gas from the Caspian
Sea region to European countries through Georgia and Türkiye.
This large-scale project is aimed at the diversification of
energy supply routes and sources, thereby contributing to
strengthening Europe's energy security. The project's cost totaled
$33 billion, as compared to the forecast of $45 billion. Capital
expenditures on the SGC project are expected to be fully reimbursed
within 8-10 years.
In addition, the pipeline will allow Serbia to access the TAP
and TANAP gas pipelines, and the construction will be physically
completed in mid-November. The Serbian government has also signed a
Memorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan, which will enable
deliveries of up to 400 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan
to Serbia by the end of next year.
The completion of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas pipeline is a major
milestone for Serbia and will provide the country with greater
energy security and access to new sources of gas.
