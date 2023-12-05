US financial markets see state of uncertainty

(MENAFN) The US financial markets experienced a state of uncertainty as investors anticipated the release of key economic data throughout the week, providing insights into the potential early-year interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from its peak in 2023, raising questions among investors about whether the market had advanced too quickly following five consecutive weeks of index gains.



In response to this uncertainty, the Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a decline of 185 points, translating to a 0.5 percent decrease, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 250 futures also registered declines of 1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. This hesitation among investors reflects a cautious approach as they assess the broader economic landscape and weigh the potential impact of future policy decisions by the Federal Reserve.



In the corporate arena, Alaska shares faced a significant setback, plummeting by over 14 percent following the announcement of its agreement to acquire competitor Hawaiian Airlines for USD1.9 billion. This development contributed to the overall market stagnation observed during the trading session.



Contrastingly, Bitcoin and gold experienced positive movements amid the market fluctuations. Bitcoin surged past the USD41,000 mark, reaching its highest level in 19 months. Simultaneously, gold reached a record high, showcasing its resilience as a safe-haven asset in uncertain market conditions.



Meanwhile, European stocks exhibited a decline after substantial gains in the previous week, which were driven by heightened expectations of interest rate reductions. The dip in European markets was particularly notable in mining and energy company shares, reflecting the impact of weakened commodity prices on these sectors. The European STOXX 600 index recorded a 0.1 percent decrease during the trading session, following its ascent to a four-month high last Friday and achieving gains for the third consecutive week.



These market dynamics underscore the intricate interplay of factors influencing investor sentiment, ranging from economic data releases to central bank policy expectations, and how these elements contribute to the ebb and flow of global financial markets.

