Azerbaijani Parliament Approves State Budget For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The draft law 'On
the 2024 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan' was put up for
discussion and adopted in the third reading at today's session of
Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports.
Revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
2024 were approved at 34.173 billion manat or $20.1 billion,
expenditures - 36.763 billion manat or $21.6 billion (including
centralized revenues - almost 33.4 billion manat or $19.6 billion,
local revenues - 773.105 million manat or $454.7 million,
centralized expenditures - 35.98 billion manat or $21.16 billion,
local expenditures - 782.453 million manat or $460.266
million).
In connection with the establishment of the Agdere district,
there was a need to make some adjustments to the state budget. The
name of the district was included in the draft law on the
establishment of Agdere district concerning the state budget.
Along with this, the funds allocated to Baku and Lachin from the
state budget were increased.
The increase of local expenditures of Baku city by 2.3 million
manat or $1.3 million and the increase of local expenditures of
Lachin district by 100,000 manat ($58,823) were taken into
account.
