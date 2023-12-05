Inflation Rate Decreases In Azerbaijan, PM Ali Asadov Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Macroeconomic
stability has been preserved in Azerbaijan, inflation rate has
decreased, said Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, during the
meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.
Asadov noted that Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves
amounted to $68.3 billion, which is 97 percent of GDP.
"As a result of the government's anti-inflationary measures and
regulation of exchange rate stability, the inflation rate has
decreased. Inflation is projected to be within single digits in
2024. Measures to prevent and maintain inflation at an acceptable
level will continue," he emphasized.
