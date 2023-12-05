               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Inflation Rate Decreases In Azerbaijan, PM Ali Asadov Says


12/5/2023 5:19:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Macroeconomic stability has been preserved in Azerbaijan, inflation rate has decreased, said Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, during the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves amounted to $68.3 billion, which is 97 percent of GDP.

"As a result of the government's anti-inflationary measures and regulation of exchange rate stability, the inflation rate has decreased. Inflation is projected to be within single digits in 2024. Measures to prevent and maintain inflation at an acceptable level will continue," he emphasized.

