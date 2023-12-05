First Cargo Transportation From China Arrives To Azerbaijan {PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev

Cargo transportation by trains from China to Azerbaijan has been resumed, and the first cargo transportation from China to Azerbaijan was realized, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC said that the train departing from Xi'an has already arrived at Baku port. A total of 110 TEU of electric cargo, construction materials and industrial products were delivered from China to Azerbaijan. The transportation was carried out with the cooperation of "Construction and Operation of Xi'an Free Trade Port", "KTZ Express" and "ADY Container" LLC along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

ADY Container LLC expands cooperation with Chinese companies in the direction of organizing new route trains.