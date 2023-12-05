First Cargo Transportation From China Arrives To Azerbaijan {PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Cargo transportation by trains from China to Azerbaijan has been
resumed, and the first cargo transportation from China to
Azerbaijan was realized, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC said that the train departing
from Xi'an has already arrived at Baku port. A total of 110 TEU of
electric cargo, construction materials and industrial products were
delivered from China to Azerbaijan. The transportation was carried
out with the cooperation of "Construction and Operation of Xi'an
Free Trade Port", "KTZ Express" and "ADY Container" LLC along the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).
ADY Container LLC expands cooperation with Chinese companies in
the direction of organizing new route trains.
